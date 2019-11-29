Contra Costa County Public Works will perform tree removal and tree trimming operations along the Iron Horse Trail between Wayne Avenue and Hartford Road in Danville.
The work is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 2, through Wednesday, Dec. 4, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Trail users may experience delays due to this work and should consider alternative routes during this period. This trail maintenance work is to improve trail user security and fire safety for this portion of the Iron Horse Corridor.
