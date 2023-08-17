U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (10th District, which includes Brentwood and Antioch) is hosting a free Youth Mental Health Town Hall, meeting and Resource Fair at John Muir Health, Concord Medical Center at 2540 East St on August 22.
Panel discussions start at 1 p.m. with the resource fair from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. To RSVP, visit desaulnier.house.gov/town-hall-rsvp.
(0) comments
