The first report from the Primary Elections will be released at 8p.m. on election night, March 3, and posted to the Elections website www.cocovote.us immediately afterward. The initial posted results will be Vote by Mail ballots that are returned through Monday, March 2.
The second report, with results from the polls, will be issued at 9:30 p.m. with subsequent updates approximately every half hour until all precincts have reported. The final election night report is expected to be issued by 1a.m.
The first interim report will be posted by 5.p.m. on Friday, March 6 and will contain results from Vote by Mail ballots received on and after Election Day. Additional results will be posted each Friday afternoon up to certification which is expected to be March 31.
The availability of updated reports will be communicated via Twitter and Facebook, using the hashtag #cocovote. Changes to the reporting schedule, if any, will also be communicated on these social media sites.
Local election results will also be available throughout election night on Contra Costa Television (CCTV) beginning at 9:00 pm on Comcast channel 27, Astound channel 32 and AT&T U-Verse channel 99.
