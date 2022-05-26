A Delta advisory panel is working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to identify historic and culturally significant properties along the waterway that may need protection if the proposed water tunnel gets approval to move forward.
In 2019, after years of effort from Rep. John Garamendi and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Congress passed the John D. Dingell, Jr. Conservation, Management, and Recreation Act. Passage of this act made the creation of the Sacramento-San Joaquin National Heritage Area – California’s first designated National Heritage Area (NHA) – possible. NHAs are grassroots, community-driven areas to heritage conservation and economic development. The Delta Protection Commission (DPC), the panel working with the Engineers as the local coordinator, proposes initiatives such as bolstering public engagement, working with diverse partners to coordinate heritage projects and programs, and providing funding and support to local agencies who are implementing programs that preserve the Delta and teach the public about its importance in their lives.
The Delta region is what the state and federal government call a “historic vernacular landscape.” The National Park Service defines this as a landscape that evolved through use by the people --- local indigenous tribes and other ethnic groups contributed to its historical significance -- whose activities or occupancy shaped it through social or cultural attitudes of an individual, a family, or a community. It is considered one of the most fertile agricultural regions in the world. Migrating birds depend on the Delta, and it is home to an array of wildlife, including the endangered Delta smelt and Chinook salmon.
If moving forward with the tunnel would harm the Delta and surrounding communities, the Corps will be required to develop a plan that will avoid, minimize, or reduce the potential damage, including not approving the permits needed to complete the project.
Examples of harm include:
Physical destruction or damage
Alteration inconsistent with the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for the Treatment of Historic Properties
Relocation of the property
Change in the character of the property’s use or setting
Introduction of incompatible visual, atmospheric, or audible elements
Neglect and deterioration
Transfer, lease, or sale of a historic property out of federal control without adequate preservation restrictions
The Corps is the federal agency considering permits for the tunnel’s construction. Since the Delta was designated as a heritage area, a National Historic Preservation Act Section 106 review is required. According to an Advisory Council on Historic Preservation (ACHP) guide, “Section 106 requires federal agencies to consider the effects of projects they carry out, approve, or fund on historic properties.
Also, federal agencies must provide the ACHP an opportunity to comment on such projects prior to the agency’s decision on them. Section 106 review encourages, but does not mandate, preservation. Sometimes, a needed project can’t proceed without harming historic properties. Section 106 review does ensure that preservation values are factored into federal agency planning and decisions. Because of Section 106, federal agencies must assume responsibility for the consequences of the projects they carry out, approve, or fund on historic properties and be publicly accountable for their decisions.”
In February, the Corps proposed a plan describing how it intends to comply with Section 106. The agreement also outlines the proposed responsibilities of the Corps, Department of Water Resources, the DPC, the affected Delta counties, and interested tribes. After reviewing the document, DPC Executive Director Eric Fink sent a letter to the Corps’ Senior Project Manager outlining suggested improvements that would better protect the cultural resources in the Delta.
“The (tunnel) is a massive infrastructure project that will, if constructed, significantly affect a wide variety of historic properties over the decade or more of its construction,” Fink states in the letter. “Those properties include not just architecturally significant structures but also natural resources and the associated wildlife, rural communities, agricultural landscapes such as farms and ranches, and linear features including transportation systems, such as the Sacramento River, the River Road, and local scenic routes, all of which contribute to a culturally significant landscape that Congress has recognized as a National Heritage Area.”
For more information about the Delta Protection Commission and to sign up to receive updates, visit https://delta.ca.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.