The special election process to fill the vacated California Assembly District 11 seat, formerly held by Jim Frazier, ramped up this week as nomination papers were made available on Jan. 25 for candidates running for office. The filing period runs through Feb. 10 at 5 p.m.
Frazier, who represented more than 500,000 residents of District 11 — an area that covers parts of Contra Costa, Sacramento and Solano counties and includes Antioch, Brentwood, Byron, Discovery Bay, Knightsen and Oakley — left office on Dec. 31, citing a desire to catch up with family and friends.
Papers for the Assembly Office are available at the Contra Costa Elections Office, 555 Escobar Street, Martinez.
“This special election was just announced by the governor earlier this month and we don’t want our constituents to be surprised,” said Deborah Cooper, Contra Costa registrar of voters. “If you are considering running for office, the Contra Costa County Elections Office provides a candidate manual with comprehensive information about the process and we are available to assist you.”
The Contra Costa Elections Division is offering appointments on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to anyone who is interested in running. Filing documents and information will be provided to anyone who is interested at their appointment.
The process takes 20 minutes. Due to the current surge in COVID-19 cases, those interested in running are asked to schedule an appointment through email at candidate.services@vote.cccounty.us or by calling 925-335-7800.
All visitors will be asked to check-in at the Elections lobby and will be required to wear a face mask and observe social distancing guidelines.
For further information on this special election and key dates, go to www.cocovote.us.
