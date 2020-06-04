As protests swept the nation — and world — this week in response to George Floyd’s death, East County had its share of peaceful protests and civil discourse.
Gathering with signs and chanting “No justice, no peace — prosecute the police,” protesters lined Main Street in Oakley on Sunday, May 31.
“I think what happened to George Floyd was wrong, and it’s happened too much and to too many African Americans,” said one Oakley protester, Yesenia Edwards. “My husband is African American, my children are biracial, and so it affects us all.”
Protesters marched from downtown to the police headquarters and back in Brentwood Calif., Sunday, May 31, 2020. In a largely peaceful protest, they decried the killing of George Floyd by members of the Minneapolis Police Department, and the broader treatment of African Americans by law enforcement. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Responding to threats circulated on social media, The Streets of Brentwood and other businesses closed early and blocked entrance ways in Brentwood, Calif., Monday, June 1, 2020. Police monitored the situation closely, but aside from a few protesters, no disturbances were reported. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Signs appear in the window of a business located in The Streets of Brentwood in Brentwood, Calif., Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Threats of violence and looting directed at the shopping area via social media went unfulfilled. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Signs appear in the window of a business located in The Streets of Brentwood in Brentwood, Calif., Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Threats of violence and looting directed at the shopping area via social media went unfulfilled. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Several businesses boarded up doors and windows in The Streets of Brentwood in Brentwood, Calif., Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Threats of violence and looting directed at the shopping area via social media went unfulfilled. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Edwards went on to say she believed all of the officers who were on scene when George Floyd was killed should be prosecuted alongside Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, who pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, resulting in his death. CNN later reported Wednesday, June 3, that all four officers involved now face charges.
“The police need to police each other,” she said. “I have three sons. My oldest is 15, and I have a 10-year-old and a 7-year-old, so yeah, I worry about them; we’ve told them what to do, comply and be respectful but (attacks against African American men) still happen.”
Another young woman at the protest, who declined to state her name, said she was present to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.
“There is a problem with the police state,” she said. “I believe that a solution is to divest in the police state in alternative forms … We need to listen to the community and what the community is asking for, and a lot of the communities affected by police brutality are saying that the police presence and an increased investment in the police is not the answer. I think we should listen to them as they’re crying out for help.”
Some protesters observed quietly while standing with the crowd, such as Judy Volta, who noted she was present to listen and learn, as she was deeply affected by Floyd’s death. Others offered their firsthand experiences of feeling afraid of the police.
“I want justice. I’m tired of every time I get pulled over, I’m afraid for my life,” said a 21-year-old African American man, who was later seen hugging Oakley Police Chief Eric Christensen. “I’m tired of, wherever I go, I’m followed by police officers, even though I didn’t do anything … I can’t keep saying I want change but do it from the sidelines, so here I am.”
Approximately 200 protesters gather on Main Street in front of City Hall in Oakley, Calif., Sunday, May 31, 2020. The largely peaceful protest decried the killing of George Floyd by members of the Minneapolis Police Department, and the broader treatment of African Americans by law enforcement. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Approximately 200 protesters gather on Main Street in front of City Hall in Oakley, Calif., Sunday, May 31, 2020. The largely peaceful protest decried the killing of George Floyd by members of the Minneapolis Police Department, and the broader treatment of African Americans by law enforcement. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
