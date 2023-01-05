Public can weigh in on new Oakley Library

Oakley residents will be able to have their voices heard regarding the construction of a new library at the Jan. 24 council meeting. The city’s library currently operates out of Freedom High School on Neroly Road.

Residents can weigh in on what they want the new Oakley Library to offer when the City Council meets next on Jan. 24. City Manager Josh McMurray said that the early analysis for the construction of the new Oakley Library will be presented at that meeting.

The city hired the San Jose government consulting firm Management Partners in 2022 to assist with early analysis with findings originally scheduled to be presented towards the end of 2022.

The official agenda for the Jan. 24 City Council meeting will be announced Jan. 19. “City Staff is excited to share the analysis on a potential new Oakley Library to the City Council and the public January 24th,” McMurray said in an email. “This will be an opportunity to receive feedback and direction from the City Council as well as hear from the community.”

