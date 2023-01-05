Public can weigh in on new Oakley Library

Residents can weigh in on what they want the new Oakley Library to offer when the City Council meets next on Jan. 24. City Manager Josh McMurray said that the early analysis for the construction of the new Oakley Library will be presented at that meeting.
The city hired the San Jose government consulting firm Management Partners in 2022 to assist with early analysis with findings originally scheduled to be presented towards the end of 2022.
The official agenda for the Jan. 24 City Council meeting will be announced Jan. 19. “City Staff is excited to share the analysis on a potential new Oakley Library to the City Council and the public January 24th,” McMurray said in an email. “This will be an opportunity to receive feedback and direction from the City Council as well as hear from the community.”
Friends of the Oakley Library president Lorena Campos encourages the community to attend the meeting to show support for the construction of the library.
“This is an important meeting to attend for anyone in support of the city’s very first standalone library,” she said. “We encourage all residents to stay informed on the progress of this discussion and to show support for the library. Our local representatives need to hear support for a library directly from its constituents.”
The Oakley Library currently borrows space that it initially leased from Freedom High School. The lease began in 1999 and was extended until 2010. The lease is month to month.
“Right now, the Oakley Library is situated in 3,000 square feet of space inside of Freedom High School,” Campos said. “The Oakley Library needs to have a permanent space with enough square footage to accommodate the needs of Oakley residents. Libraries provide vital resources, more than physical books, including spaces and opportunities for residents to get together and build community.”
A new Oakley Library has been in the works for some time. During the Sept. 28, 2021 Oakley City Council meeting, McMurray proposed a cooperative agreement between Contra Costa County and the City of Oakley to commit $400,000 to the demolition of the substation, which did not pass.
Oakley City Council then passed the motion at the April 26, 2022 Oakley City Council meeting on a 3-0 vote so that the city and the county will split the $400,000 substation demolition costs.
