A draft of the plan to make improvements in Franks Tract has been released, and the team behind the project is seeking public input one more time before a final recommendation releases this fall.
The Franks Tract Futures (FTF) project — managed jointly by California Division of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW), the Department of Water Resources and the Department of Parks and Recreation — seeks to make changes in Franks Tract with the goal of improving water quality, providing enhanced recreational opportunities and improving the ecology for the benefit of native and desirable wildlife.
“I think what the report does is put all of the (public input) together and synthesize it, and let everyone know what we found through this year-long, codesigned planning process,” said Brett Milligan from the project’s stakeholder and public outreach and engagement team. “It gives the public a chance to read through it and provide feedback before it goes into a final version. It’s a shorter report with a lot of appendices that go into much more detail if people want to get into it.”
Dubbed “Franks Tract Futures 2020 reimagined,” Milligan said the 76-page report was written in a way that would be easy for a layperson to read. It offers a comprehensive view of the area’s history, background on how the FTF project developed and the opportunities and challenges that the area is likely to face. Most importantly, it details the final design for improvements to the tract that will guide future efforts in the area.
Franks Tract is a 3,300-acre submerged island located just north of Bethel Island. It was farmed in the early 20th century before the island flooded in 1937 and again in 1938. After the 1938 flood, no effort was made to reclaim the island, and it was abandoned. Little Franks Tract, also a flooded island, is a short distance to the west and covers 330 acres at the mouth of the False River. It was flooded for the last time in 1982 when it too was abandoned. Today, California State Parks manages the Franks Tract State Recreation Area.
The tract is popular with boaters, fishermen and hunters, and views of the quiet, open expanse of water are valued by residents of Bethel Island who overlook it. The black and striped bass that lurk in the shallow, weed-choked waters make the area a prime location for bass fishing, and tournaments that launch from Bethel Island marinas are key drivers of the area’s economy.
The project team formed an advisory committee of stakeholders with varied interests in Franks Tract, and the first meeting of that committee was held last summer. Starting with six designs, the committee requested a ‘do nothing’ option also be considered, and then eliminated three of the possible plans for failing to meet the project’s objectives.
“I’ve been very impressed by the way that they’ve reached out repeatedly to the local community,” said Erik Vink, executive director of the Delta Protection Commission and FTF steering committee member. “I’m sure that they could have ended up with a design that went further down the path of addressing community concerns, but by all accounts it seems that they have really tried to address as many of those as possible. It certainly hasn’t ended up where they turned a deaf ear to what they’ve been hearing.”
A public survey and detailed input from the steering and advisory committee led to the selection of Concept 3B - Central Landmass as the preferred concept. The Central Landmass concept creates two large, open water areas connected by islands, tidal wetlands and navigable channels.
“You can get through it very easily by boat,” Milligan said. “That was the highest preference in terms of navigability. Within the islands, we have created a lot of mooring areas and beaches that are strategically located, meaning that they are on a sheltered, eastern-facing shore. They are protected from the wind, which comes from the west, particularly in the summer months. You have these sheltered beaches, which, right now, there are very few of those. The ones that used to exist in the tract have largely eroded away.”
While feedback has been generally positive, the overall project isn’t without its critics. Bill Wells, executive director of the California Delta Chambers and Visitor’s Bureau, said a better approach would be to dredge Franks Tract and use the dredged materials to reinforce the levees.
“In my own mind, I think it’s a really bad idea,” he said. “I see no benefit to it, and I’m surprised that people in Bethel Island and Discovery Bay aren’t jumping up and down more. I think they’ve gotten some kind of snow job from the state.”
The final report is expected sometime in mid-October. After that, seeing the project recommendation become a reality will depend on finding an agency or government organization willing and able to champion it and find the funding for it. Estimates for the project’s cost are in the neighborhood of $500 million, though there are opportunities to reduce the cost as the design develops more fully.
Carl Wilcox, a CDFW policy advisor involved with the initiative from the start, said it’s unlikely that CDFW will take the lead on the project. He’s hopeful that support would come from Contra Costa County, though those discussions have yet to happen. State Water Project contractors also stand to benefit from the project as a result of improved water quality, particularly if the Delta Conveyance Project fails to see the light of day.
“I’ve always been pretty straightforward in that I don’t think that, unless there is local interest and support to do something, and it’s overt support, it’s not tacit, it’s likely that things aren’t going to go much further than they have at this point,” Wilcox said.
All review comments are due by Wednesday, Sept. 2. The draft report, appendices and information on submitting comments can be found FTF website: https://franks-tract-futures-ucdavis.hub.arcgis.com. Comments can be emailed to ucdfrankstract@gmail.com.
