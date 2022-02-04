A virtual public discussion on Measure X, a county-wide sales tax approved in 2020 to support health and human services for residents, will be held on Zoom on Thursday, Feb. 17 at 4 p.m.
The 0.5 percent sales tax is expected to generate $81 million per year for 20 years.
The tax money is being collected and decisions are being made on how to allocate the money, according to a news release from the nonprofit League of Women Voters of Diablo Valley and of West Contra Costa County, which is hosting the talk.
On the heels of the measure’s passage, the Contra Costa Board of Supervisors established the Measure X Advisory Committee to help prioritize spending of Measure X dollars to support health and human services in Contra Costa County, according to the news release.
Questions expected to be raised during the discussion include:
what was recommended by the Advisory Committee?
what was funded, and what are the gaps still remaining?
do these allocations support residents’ values?
what can be learned from this first year of sales tax allocations?
what does it mean for the future?
The panel will be moderated by Shanelle Scales-Preston, vice mayor and Pittsburg City Council member. Panelists are Mariana Moore, chair of the Measure X Citizens Advisory Board; Dan Geiger from the Budget Justice Coalition; and Supervisor Karen Mitchoff, Contra Costa Board of Supervisors District 4.
Questions from the public will be taken in advance at Program@LWVDV.org. During the webinar, questions may be submitted through the Zoom Q&A function.
For more information on the discussion or to sign up to attend the virtual event, visit https://bit.ly/3gaUSH2.
The program will be recorded and posted on the Contra Costa County and League of Women Voters of Diablo Valley YouTube pages.
