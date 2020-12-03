Brentwood officials and project planners are calling upon the community to provide feedback on a hopeful job-generating project prior to bringing plans before the council in January.
The feedback will help narrow down the four current design concepts to two with regard to developing the The Innovation Center @ Brentwood — an area already zoned for the development of offices and high-density housing. The area takes up about 400 acres along Highway 4, between Old Sand Creek Road and Lone Tree Way. Currently a collection of farms and retail development make up the site, and housing development is planned to border the edges of the project area. The project aims to attract employers and bring more jobs to the housing-rich, jobs-poor community of East County.
During its second of three planned Town Hall presentations on Nov. 18, the project’s consultant team — ELS Architecture and Urban Design — provided a recap of the project’s objectives, current constraints, urban design strategies that have been effective in other popular cities, along with the four preliminary concepts for design.
Those four concepts included: “the fine grid” — blocks that form a basic grid framework for intuitive wayfinding; “bookends” — which organizes the street connectivity based on influences such as the Mokelumne Trail and the curve of Highway 4; “the freeway promenade” — a scheme that uses a horizontal grid to maximize the number of office sites with freeway visibility; and “the Mokelumne curve” — a concept that combines aspects of the first two concepts, creating a grid that naturally adapts to the Mokelumne trail angle.
Ryan Call, ELS principal and director of urban design, led the presentation. He noted the planning will serve as a critical component for attracting developers.
“Most office developers won’t want to buy the full 25 acres, or the full 36 acres, or whatever the parcel size is,” Call explained. “The job of the master plan is really to set these parcel divisions up in a way that so, if (developers) do buy those 5 acres, that we still have a remaining parcel that’s still attractive to develop for someone else.”
The last portion of the two-hour meeting featured a Q&A session with Call and Terrance Grindall, Brentwood assistant city manager and interim director of community development, answering questions from the public.
Answering a question on a Highway 4 expansion, Grindall noted that, since the Innovation Center would offer a reverse commute, an expansion of the highway is not being considered at this time.
“Our analysis hasn’t shown any need to do an expansion to (Highway) 4,” Grindall said. “It’s really an opportunity to utilize (Highway) 4 in both directions.”
A school site is not currently planned, but it could be a possibility, Grindall said, noting future collaboration with the school districts would determine the need. Speakers expressed concerns over blocked views of Mount Diablo and BART parking.
Councilmember-elect Jovita Mendoza pointed out the City of Pleasanton has had issues with BART parking being too close to residential areas, along with Antioch’s underestimation of how much parking was needed before the eBART extension opened. She hoped to see those factors considered in the design going forward.
City Manager Tim Ogden raised the question of how to keep the developed area from attracting homeless encampments. Grindall said staff will work with the police department to mitigate the issue.
Councilmember-elect Susannah Meyer asked whether the center could prioritize applicants with green practices. Call noted that while the council could mandate sustainable designs and that many developers already follow their own green practices, he warned that too many mandates applied in the initial stages of development would result in “casting a smaller net.”
Two of the four concepts are expected to go before the council in January. To review the project’s concept overview, visit https://bit.ly/thepressnet_Concepts. To cast your vote, visit https://bit.ly/thepressnet_Feedback. To watch the complete Town Hall presentation, visit https://bit.ly/thepressnet_TownHall2.
