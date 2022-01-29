The Oakley Police Department released the following update on the case.
"The Oakley Police Department received a call of a missing person, under suspicious circumstances, on January 27, 2022. The missing person is identified as Alexis Gabe, 24, of Oakley.
Gabe is described as an Asian female, 5’7”, 170 pounds and last known to be wearing a white tank top, silver/black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and green/white shoes.
Oakley Police patrol personnel and detectives began immediate efforts to locate Gabe. The Oakley Police Department has been in contact with Gabe’s family and have spoken to key people who were last known to be with her.
The efforts to locate Gabe are continuing as detectives analyze evidence and patrol personnel continue to field tips and conduct physical searches for Gabe.
Please report any credible sightings of Gabe, or any information that will lead to her discovery by calling the Oakley Police Department at 925-625-8060."
Family and friends of East County resident Alexis Gabe are asking for the public’s help in locating her after her recent disappearance.
Gabe, 24, is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, with long black hair, brown eyes and glasses. She was last seen wearing a white tank top, black jeans and green and white Jordan-brand shoes, according to a flyer distributed by her family.
Gabe’s last known location was Benttree Way in Antioch on an unknown date, and her car was reportedly found with the keys in the ignition on Trenton Street in Oakley, according to the flyer.
The family is organizing a public search party at 10 a.m. on Saturday (Jan. 29) at the Antioch Walmart parking lot, 4893 Lone Tree Way.
Anyone with information about Gabe’s disappearance is asked to call the Oakley Police Department at 925-625-8060, according to the flyer.
Oakley police did not immediately respond to an inquiry into the case.
Check back for updates.
