The East County Voters for Equal Protection (ECVEP) is hosting an informational meeting to talk about the Emergency Response for All Initiative on Saturday, July 20, at 9:30 a.m. in the Raley’s Event Center, 2400 Sand Creek Road, Brentwood. The public is invited.
The Emergency Response for All Initiative is part of a voter initiative strategy to increase public safety services funding in East Contra Costa County with no new taxes. Bryan Scott of ECVEP is organizing the meeting.
Saturday’s meeting will discuss the practical steps necessary to improve public safety services funding in East Contra Costa County using the initiative process. Contact Bryan Scott at 925-418-4428 or scott.bryan@comcast.net for more information.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.