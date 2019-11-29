Contra Costa County Public Works Department will repair a section of walkway on the Iron Horse Regional Trail, located at the eastern corner of the intersection of Coggins Drive and Jones Road starting Monday, Dec. 2 through Wednesday, Dec. 4, weather permitting. The Public Works Department’s contractor will remove and replace 150 square feet of a concrete walkway. Traffic may be affected between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Drivers can expect delays of approximately five minutes.
