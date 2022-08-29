Rashidi Barnes is new Tri Delta Transit CEO

After an extensive nationwide search, the Board of Directors unanimously selected Rashidi Barnes as Tri Delta Transit’s new CEO. He will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer on Sept. 7. Barnes replaces long-time CEO Jeanne Krieg who is retiring after 32 years at the agency.
Barnes started his transit career 20 years ago as the Western Sales Manager for Transit Marketing Group, a leader in marketing and sales for transit product manufacturers. From there, he became the Director of Procurement for Foothill Transit where he was responsible for ensuring contract compliance and procurement of materials/supplies and professional, architectural and engineering services. He also served as Foothill Transit’s Disadvantaged Enterprise Liaison Officer during his tenure.
His next five and a half years were spent with Central Contra Costa Transit Authority (County Connection) as Senior Manager of Transportation, Senior Manager of Innovation and Shared Mobility, and then Director of Innovation and Shared Mobility. Projects that he helped to deliver included the initial Clipper System implementation for the transit authority, introducing on-demand transportation service, shepherding bus on shoulder legislation and congestion mitigation options, working with the regions local utility provider to help launch the agency’s first electric bus. During his other roles at the transit agency, Barnes oversaw the daily operations of 160 bus operators, 12 supervisors and 1 transit manager. Daily as an operations team, their focus was on providing efficient service.
