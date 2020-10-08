Hello, my name is Raymond Valverde. I am running for the LUHSD Board of Trustees as an incumbent. I am a Liberty graduate, and so are my four children. Two daughters teach at Heritage High School. Three of my grandchildren were Heritage graduates, and five are in LUHSD feeder schools. Now is the time to have an experienced board member. We must make a decision on when we send our students back to a school that provides a safe learning environment. As a board member, I have demonstrated sound decisions and leadership based on my experience and knowledge that are necessary to effectively lead our district. I have an understanding of district budget and experience in fiscal responsibility needed to manage and administer our funds to educate our students and provide competitive salaries to our staff. Currently, the district is working on the projects at the 3 comprehensive schools. We made the decision that would enhance the student’s academic experience. When these projects are completed we will have facilities that our community will be proud of.
My commitment to our students does not end locally. I served several years as a delegate for our county. Our task was to set policy to support public schools. Currently, I’m on the North Coast Section Board of Managers plus two other committees. This board governs all high schools in North Coast. My education: Liberty Grad, AA DVC, BA UC Berkeley, Life teaching credential from San Jose University, Administrative Services Credential from Santa Clara County. I am a Vietnam Veteran, US Navy 1966-68. A vote for Ray Valverde will be appreciated.
– Submitted by Raymond Valverde
