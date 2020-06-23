The Reclamation District 799 Board of Trustees is accepting applications for one vacant seat on the Board.
Applications will be accepted from June 19 through on July 17, at 2 p.m. The board will interview applicants on Thursday, July 30, at 6 p.m. (at a regular meeting) at the Reclamation District 799 office.
The qualifications of a nominee for a Reclamation District 799 trustee are as follows:
Only “eligible persons” may be appointed to fill a vacancy. An “eligible person” means a landowner or “legal representative” of a landowner. A “legal representative” is “an officer or other person appointed to serve in that capacity by a landowner.” The appointee will hold the office until the District elections in November 2023.
If you are interested in being considered for appointment, send an application to the District with your name, address, phone number, email address and a short description regarding what you consider important for the Board to know about you and your interest in being appointed. Applications may be emailed (dinard799@yahoo.com), faxed (925-684-2399), mailed (PO Box 353, Bethel Island, CA 94511) or dropped off at the District office (6325 Bethel Island Road, Bethel Island).
For more information, contact the District office at 925-684-2398 or visit www.rd799.com.
