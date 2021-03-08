A year ago, many things in the world paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the need for blood never stopped. Today blood donations are just as essential, and the American Red Cross urges individuals who are healthy to make an appointment to donate blood.
For patients in the emergency room, fighting cancer or coping with a life-threatening illness, help can’t wait. Their health is reliant on the selfless generosity of blood donors. However, the blood supply continues to face challenges from the ongoing pandemic and extreme winter weather that impacted much of the U.S. last month.
More donors, especially those with type O blood, are needed now to ensure that patients have lifesaving blood products available for emergencies and everyday medical treatments.
Schedule a blood donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Important COVID-19 information for donors:
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Testing may also identify the presence of antibodies developed after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus. Plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for high levels of COVID-19 antibodies may be used to help COVID-19 patients.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Upcoming donation sites in Contra Costa County:
Brentwood
- 3/18: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., City of Brentwood, 35 Oak Street
- 3/20: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Brentwood, 2350 Jeffery Way
Pleasant Hill
- 3/15: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Contra Costa Blood Donation Center, 140 Gregory Lane
- 3/16: 12:15 p.m. - 7 p.m., Contra Costa Blood Donation Center, 140 Gregory Lane
- 3/17: 12:15 p.m. - 7 p.m., Contra Costa Blood Donation Center, 140 Gregory Lane
- 3/18: 11:45 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Contra Costa Blood Donation Center, 140 Gregory Lane
- 3/19: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Contra Costa Blood Donation Center, 140 Gregory Lane
- 3/20: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Contra Costa Blood Donation Center, 140 Gregory Lane
- 3/21: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Contra Costa Blood Donation Center, 140 Gregory Lane
- 3/22: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Contra Costa Blood Donation Center, 140 Gregory Lane
- 3/23: 12:15 p.m. - 7 p.m., Contra Costa Blood Donation Center, 140 Gregory Lane
- 3/24: 12:15 p.m. - 7 p.m., Contra Costa Blood Donation Center, 140 Gregory Lane
- 3/25: 11:45 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Contra Costa Blood Donation Center, 140 Gregory Lane
- 3/26: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Contra Costa Blood Donation Center, 140 Gregory Lane
- 3/27: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Contra Costa Blood Donation Center, 140 Gregory Lane
- 3/28: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Contra Costa Blood Donation Center, 140 Gregory Lane
- 3/29: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Contra Costa Blood Donation Center, 140 Gregory Lane
- 3/30: 12:15 p.m. - 7 p.m., Contra Costa Blood Donation Center, 140 Gregory Lane
- 3/31: 12:15 p.m. - 7 p.m., Contra Costa Blood Donation Center, 140 Gregory Lane
San Ramon
- 3/27: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., St. Joan of Arc Parish, 2601 San Ramon Valley Boulevard
Walnut Creek
- 3/23: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Bass Medical Group, 2637 Shadelands Drive
