As holiday celebrations continue, the Red Cross says concern is rising for the nation’s blood supply. The nonprofit says it has dipped to alarming levels and could force hospitals to hold off on essential blood and platelet transfusions for patients.
Historically low blood supply levels not seen in more than a decade persist for the American Red Cross, which supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood. The ongoing decline comes at a time of year when donations typically fall. Holiday get-togethers, school breaks and winter weather often lead to lower donor turnout, potentially further compounding the problem.
Potential donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). If there is not an immediate opportunity available to donate, donors are asked to make an appointment in the days and weeks ahead to ensure the Red Cross can replenish and then maintain a sufficient blood supply.
Those who come to give through Jan. 2 will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last, according to the organization.
Additionally, those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma in January will automatically be entered for a chance to win a getaway to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. Those who come to donate in January will also be automatically entered to win a home theater package and a $500 e-gift card.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.