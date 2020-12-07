UPDATE: 12-7-20 10 a.m. The National Weather Service (NWS) extended the Red Flag Warning currently in effect in Contra Costa County until 5 p.m., Monday, Dec. 7. The warning was set to expire at 11 a.m. NWS stated that high winds and low humidity conditions are expected throughout the day.
------------------------------------------------------------
A late-season wind event has prompted the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue a Red Flag Warning effective from 11 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 6 through 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7 for much of the Bay Area including Contra Costa County.
According to the NWS, northeast winds will develop before midnight across the North and East Bay hills. Winds will increase overnight into Monday morning and overspread much of the Bay Area. The strongest winds will remain in the hills but will also drop into lower elevations including the coastline from Sonoma to San Mateo. The strongest winds are expected during the morning hours of Monday with widespread gusts to 45 mph and localized gusts to 60 mph in the hills.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
The NWS warns that any new fire aligned with wind will likely show rapid growth as fuels remain at or near all time record dry levels for early December. Strong winds could cause power outages as well as downed trees and limbs.
The East Contra Costa Fire Protection District reports that they will put an extra engine into service as a precautionary measure for the duration of the wind event.
