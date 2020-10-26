The National Weather Service (NWS) has extended the Red Flag Warning for Contra Costa County through 5 p.m., Monday, Oct. 26.
The warning is the result of high winds, low humidity and dry fuel conditions. It was originally set to expire at 11 a.m. Monday. Sustained winds are expected to reach 20 - 30 mph and gust to 50 mph at lower elevations, while at higher elevations they are expected to gust up to 70 mph.
Overnight, fire crews from agencies across the Bay Area were on high alert as the NWS expected the strongest offshore winds of the year, and they said it would create fire conditions ranging from critical to extreme. Fire officials remain vigilant as winds are expected to continue throughout the day.
“As a result of all this, we are maintaining our prepositioned upstaffing consisting of a task force and a strike team of fire engines, two water tenders, Con Air 1 aerial firefighting helicopter, an extra fire dozer, and additional chief officers and dispatchers through this period,” said Steve Hill, public information officer for the Contra Costa Fire Protection District.
Despite the dangerous conditions, relatively few incidents were reported across East County Sunday night and into Monday morning. East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD) crews responded to a fire in Byron shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday caused when high winds blew burning embers into piles of wood shavings. Firefighters quickly knocked down the flames and turned the scene over to the property owner to keep watch over the scene. Most other calls for service related to the wind event were due to downed wires and trees, though none of these sparked widespread fires.
“We’re all getting more accustomed to these high-wind events,” said ECCFPD Fire Marshal Steve Aubert. “We’re, of course, overly cautious after last year at the same time. We’ll continue monitor, and we all look forward to the rain.”
It was almost exactly one year ago when similar weather conditions sparked multiple fires on Bethel Island and in Oakley, Knightsen and Morgan Territory. Those fires, starting in the early morning hours of Oct. 27, 2019, threatened homes in Santiago Island Village, Delta Coves and Summer Lake and forced the evacuation of Summer Lake and areas of areas of Morgan Territory along Leon Road.
“We are less concerned because the winds are supposed to be dying down,” Aubert said. “The area of concern is the extremely low humidity. They’re saying that it’s going to take at least a week for the humidity to come up to normal. With the low humidity, the fuels are prone to kick off a lot faster. They burn easier. There’s not that recovery that you usually get overnight when the humidity comes back up. Until we get back to normal, we’re all going to be concerned.”
