The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for the North and East Bay hills in effect until 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Late Monday night, offshore winds high in the atmosphere are expected to pick up, blowing hot air from inland areas toward the coast.
The interior East Bay will see upper 90s to close to 100 in Concord and Livermore.
The Wednesday forecast calls for similar temperatures, and on Thursday the mercury is expected to drop dramatically as the wind pattern switches back to an onshore flow with a sea breeze blowing cool air from the ocean toward the coast.
