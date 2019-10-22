The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the East Bay Hills, from Wednesday, October 23 at noon to Thursday, October 24 at 4 p.m. due to high winds and dry conditions.
Advisory from the National Weather Service:
Warm and dry weather will develop by midday Wednesday. Strong north to northeast winds will then develop over the North Bay and spread southward over the East Bay and Santa Cruz Mountains Wednesday night into Thursday. Very low humidity will arrive with the strong offshore winds. The winds will ease by Thursday afternoon but very low humidity will persist right through Friday. Another even stronger wind event is forecast Saturday night into Sunday across the Bay Area that may bring another round of fire weather headlines.
Definition of a Red Flag Warning:
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
