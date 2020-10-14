Weather forecasters warn that a combination of extreme heat, dry conditions, and gusty winds could lead to wildfire activity in and around the SF Bay Area for the remainder of the week.
The National Weather Service issued a Fire Weather Watch on Monday, October 12, but later upgraded it to a Red Flag Warning on Tuesday. The warning goes into effect Wednesday, October 14 at 5 a.m. through Friday, October 16 at 11 a.m. It covers the North Bay Hills, North Bay Valleys, East Bay Hills, East Bay interior valleys and the Santa Cruz Mountains.
PG&E plans to conduct another Public Safety Power Shutoff event (PSPS) beginning on Wednesday. PG&E's preemptive shutoffs have been a recurring event during California's increasingly prolonged and dangerous fire season and are a safety precaution to help prevent damage to the electrical system, which have in the past, sparked wildfires. According to Contra Costa County officials, possible power shutoffs may impact PG&E customers in Alamo, Canyon, Clayton, Morgan Territory, Danville, Diablo, Orinda, and Walnut Creek.
PG&E customers can sign up for PG&E notifications at www.pge.com/mywildfirealerts or call 1-866-743-6589. Prepare for wildfires and power outages. See PG&E's Safety Action Center.
