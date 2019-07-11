After more than 20 years of community support and involvement, the East Bay Regional Park District has accepted 2,216 acres of former Concord Naval Weapons Station land from the U.S. Navy for a future regional park.
An additional 327 acres are set to transfer to the district at a later date.
“Conveyance of the property to the park district is the culmination of a decades-long community effort,” said Beverly Lane, who has represented Concord on the East Bay Regional Park District board since 1994. “This is a proud moment for the park district and shows the great power of persistence and working together with the community.”
On July 2, 2019, the East Bay Regional Park District Board of Directors unanimously approved accepting the land from the U.S. Navy. The board action authorizes the district to accept conveyance of the property and fee title ownership. Transfer of ownership is expected to take six months.
“This is a great day for the park district and East Bay residents,” said East Bay Regional Park District General Manager Robert Doyle. “The public will have access to great future park amenities, including a visitor center, staging areas, access points, and miles of recreational trails for hiking, biking and nature viewing.”
Doyle added that park development is expected to take several years and will require significant financial resources. He said there is currently no timetable for the development, but when completed, the new park will be larger than Tilden Park.
A public celebration is scheduled for Saturday, July 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the former Concord Naval Weapons Station. The event will also commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Port Chicago Explosion.
The celebration will include a panel discussion hosted by the Friends of Port Chicago National Memorial and National Park Service, a conveyance ceremony, presentations, exhibit booths, lunch, and a music performance by the Acalanes High School Jazz Quartet. The event will also include walking and vehicle tours of the property, giving attendees a first look at the future regional park.
RSVP to Yulie Padmore at ypadmore@ebparks.org or call 510-544-2002. For more information about the July 13 event, visit www.ebparks.org/about/planning/cnws.htm.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.