BAY POINT – An 18-year-old Concord man has been arrested by Contra Costa County Sheriff deputies in connection with the April 29 murder of 19-year-old Jesus Gallegos.
Kai Rossberg was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on one count of murder after he was detained and interviewed in connection with the murder of Gallegos on Saturday, April 29. He is being held with a bail of $1 million.
Deputy sheriffs were dispatched to the 400 block of Clifford Ct. in Bay Point on April 29th around 9:24 p.m. for a report about a shooting. When they arrived on the scene, they found Gallegos suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
