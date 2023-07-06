Advisory Council on Equal Employment Opportunity seeks to fill open seat

The Contra Costa County Advisory Council on Equal Employment Opportunity has a vacant Community seat 1 open to applicants. The successful candidate must reside or work within Contra Costa County, involved in local community issues, and have an interest in equal employment matters. The council meets the fourth Friday of each month from 9:30-11:30 a.m. except for holidays.
The council assists with the implementation of the County’s Equal Employment Opportunity and Contracting Programs and serves as an advisory committee to the Board of Supervisors. The council reviews the Equal Employment Opportunities Program and recommends actions to make it easier for the county to achieve its goals for equal employment opportunities regardless of gender, and race/ethnicity.
The Board of Supervisors established the council on July 9, 1991. The Council has 13 seats representing the following groups: 4 Community seats; 2 Labor seats; 2 Management seats; 1 Educational seat; 1 Disability seat; 1 Business seat; 1 Veteran seat; and 1 Labor/Trade seat.
