Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton is opening applications for the 2023 Fall Community Academy.
The free, nine-week course will be held at the District Attorney’s Office at 10 Douglas Dr. in Martinez from 6-8:30 p.m. every Wednesday starting Sept. 6.
“One of my goals as District Attorney is to be more transparent with the community about what our office does in the criminal justice system,” said Becton. “The Community Academy is an integral program that strengthens our community through education, information, and understanding.”
Participants in the academy will get an in-depth view of the criminal justice system by hearing from deputy district attorneys, investigators, victim advocates, support staff, community-based organizations, and justice partners.
Moreover, people will learn firsthand how the DA’s Office files cases, will meet with a Superior Court judge during a court tour, gain knowledge about prosecutions and investigations, visit the Martinez Detention Facility, and understand the office’s outreach efforts for children, parents, and victims.
The academy is open to residents 18 and older who live or work in Contra Costa County.
