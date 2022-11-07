Alexis Gabe’s family disappointed after meeting with Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton

Contra Costa District Attorney Diana Becton has been named to a statewide task force formed by California Attorney General Rob Bonta to protect and expand access to abortion and other reproductive healthcare. The California Reproductive Rights Task Force, led by the California Department of Justice, is made up of district attorneys, county counsel, and city attorneys from across the state.

The task force members will work together using their legal expertise and law enforcement powers to ensure that every corner of California is safe for those seeking or providing reproductive care.

“I am proud to bring together our partners on this task force from across the state for one common goal: to preserve and strengthen our reproductive freedoms,” said Bonta in a press release that recently announced the task force. “Abortion is safe and legal in California, and we will keep fighting and working together to preserve access.”

