Contra Costa District Attorney Diana Becton has been named to a statewide task force formed by California Attorney General Rob Bonta to protect and expand access to abortion and other reproductive healthcare. The California Reproductive Rights Task Force, led by the California Department of Justice, is made up of district attorneys, county counsel, and city attorneys from across the state.
The task force members will work together using their legal expertise and law enforcement powers to ensure that every corner of California is safe for those seeking or providing reproductive care.
“I am proud to bring together our partners on this task force from across the state for one common goal: to preserve and strengthen our reproductive freedoms,” said Bonta in a press release that recently announced the task force. “Abortion is safe and legal in California, and we will keep fighting and working together to preserve access.”
Becton said in the press release that she is “honored to join Attorney General Rob Bonta in the fight to protect hard-won rights. The Reproductive Rights Task Force is a powerful legal partnership that will be a bulwark in protecting women from harassment, deception, out-of-state punishment, and discrimination when making individual reproductive choices.”
Others on the task force include Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer, Oakland City Attorney Barbara J. Parker, Sacramento City Attorney Susana Alcala Wood, San Diego City Attorney Mara W. Elliott, said San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu and District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley and Santa Clara County Counsel James R. Williams.
The task force members will use their enforcement powers to help with:
- Prosecuting crimes of intimidation and harassment at abortion clinics.
- Enforcing consumer protection laws against deceptive or unlawful conduct concerning reproductive healthcare.
- Crafting state and local laws and policies to keep reproductive care providers and patients safe.
- Protecting abortion-related healthcare information in California from being accessed by out-of-state agencies and persons to punish patients or providers.
- Reviewing land-use issues to prevent discrimination against reproductive healthcare facilities.
The task force will also meet and collaborate with state and federal agencies, local law enforcement, legislators, reproductive care providers, nonprofits, and academic centers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.