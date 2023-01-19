Bethel Island could get 47 new homes

A collection of cottages will be sprouting on Bethel Island soon after the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors approved a major change at the waterfront Delta Coves development on Tuesday morning.

The “club community” was started in September 2019 and is home to 461 waterfront residences, each with a private boat dock and all within minutes of fast water. The community’s centerpiece is the Island Camp Club, which offers meeting rooms, fitness, family games and swim facilities.

The developer, Delta Coves LLC, sought a General Plan amendment to change the General Plan land-use designation of two parcels from Single-Family Residential-Low Density to Multiple-Family Residential-Low Density for the purpose of constructing 47 residential units on Parcels C and D of the Delta Coves project.

