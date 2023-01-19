Bethel Island could get 47 new homes

A collection of cottages will be sprouting on Bethel Island soon after the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors approved a major change at the waterfront Delta Coves development on Tuesday morning.
The “club community” was started in September 2019 and is home to 461 waterfront residences, each with a private boat dock and all within minutes of fast water. The community’s centerpiece is the Island Camp Club, which offers meeting rooms, fitness, family games and swim facilities.
The developer, Delta Coves LLC, sought a General Plan amendment to change the General Plan land-use designation of two parcels from Single-Family Residential-Low Density to Multiple-Family Residential-Low Density for the purpose of constructing 47 residential units on Parcels C and D of the Delta Coves project.
Three of the categories are on the original subdivision plans, which originally numbered 494 are now reduced to 461 single-family detached lots.
The fourth category is a size and product type the developer refers to as cottages. They are on smaller lots adjacent to the Island Camp Amenity Facilities. They are designed for care-free living where the homeowners’ association maintains the landscaping and the dock facilities.
These house sizes range from 1575 square feet to 1880 square feet.
Delta Coves plans to build these units on Parcels C and D and will be built in lieu of developing the approved commercial marina use on the sites. The parcels will have a density of 8.7 units to the acre for a total of 47 lots on the two parcels. This lot count of 47 lots will increase the total lot count at Delta Coves from 560 housing units to 572 housing units. The net increase of 12 housing units is realized by eliminating the commercial marina use on Parcels C and D.
In-Shape fitness center in Pittsburg
In another major development contract Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors approved a lease to take over the former In-Shape fitness center in Pittsburg.
The board signed off on a lease with CP Development Commercial, LLC, under which the county will lease 35,306 square feet of office and gym space located at 4300 Delta Gateway Blvd. in Pittsburg for 15 years for use as a law enforcement training center at an initial annual rent of $593,136, with increases every five years thereafter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.