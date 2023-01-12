Changing of the guard at Delta Station

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office is rotating command at its Delta Station.
Capt. Mark Johnson led the station since January 2020, but was recently promoted from the rank of lieutenant. He will move on to his new position as leader of the Sheriff’s technical services division in Martinez and be replaced by East County native Lt. Charlene Jacquez.
But officials said the public won’t notice any differences in coverage, just a new face leading the station.
Officers in Delta Station patrol unincorporated East Contra Costa, including Discovery Bay, Byron, Bethel Island and unincorporated parts of Oakley. The station, located at 9100 Brentwood Blvd., has 20 deputies, a Community Services Officer (CSO), three sergeants and one lieutenant. Brentwood resident Johnson said recently he has enjoyed working in his own backyard and maintaining smooth operations for the sheriff’s office.
“The biggest thing that stands out for me was the support we’ve had out here,” Johnson said of his time at Delta Station. “I’ve worked in other areas where you don’t have that level of support but having it makes a big difference for the deputies working out here. When we go to the community meetings, we have always had positive support and for me that stands out.”
During his three years commanding Delta Station, Johnson oversaw the completion of the license plate reader cameras in East County and worked to eliminate shoplifting at the Sandy Cove shopping center in Discovery Bay. Johnson said his deputies built and maintained good community relationships and took a proactive approach to criminals entering the area.
“The deputies we have out here are senior deputies and they understand the importance of taking people to jail and having good relationships with the community,” said Johnson. “We had very few complaints, our staff out here understand they have to do a good job and earn people’s respect and they did. I have great people working out here.”
Johnson’s last day, and Jacquez’s first, will be Jan. 16. Jacquez grew up in East County, graduating from Liberty High School and marrying her high school sweetheart. The couple still lives locally and raised two children here. Jacquez said her vested interest in the area ties into her plans to follow in Johnson’s proactive footsteps.
“I’m a little biased in liking this area,” Jacquez said. “Coming to Delta Station was something I was asked to do, and I was very pleased with it. My parents are still in the area, it’s where I was born and raised and I feel like a part of me is coming back home. So it’s awesome to have this opportunity.”
Jacquez began her career in law enforcement as a dispatcher and community service officer for the city of Galt Police Department in 1999. In 2001, she was hired by the Brentwood Police Department as a CSO. While working in that position, she put herself through the San Joaquin Delta Police Academy and began her career with the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office in 2006. She has worked as a field training officer and training coordinator; patrolled in unincorporated and contract city areas; worked in the Sheriff’s investigations division, and is assigned as the Patrol and Investigations Detective Sergeant in the contract city of Lafayette. She has also served as a team leader of the Sheriff’s SWAT Hostage Negotiations Team.
Jacquez said she plans to learn the ropes of her new position and continue to maintain a positive relationship with the community.
“I’d like to just get out there and continue the community partnerships that have been established,” she said. “I know that Capt. Johnson has worked hard to establish those relationships and continue the community trust in law enforcement, and I plan to do the same. That’s important to have.”
For more information, call 925-608-8370 (non-emergency line) or online: Delta Station | Contra Costa Sheriff, CA (cocosheriff.org).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.