Changing of the guard at Delta Station

JOHNSON

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office is rotating command at its Delta Station.

Capt. Mark Johnson led the station since January 2020, but was recently promoted from the rank of lieutenant. He will move on to his new position as leader of the Sheriff’s technical services division in Martinez and be replaced by East County native Lt. Charlene Jacquez.

But officials said the public won’t notice any differences in coverage, just a new face leading the station.

