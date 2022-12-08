Contra Costa County Fire Logo

Lewis Broschard, chief of the Contra Costa County Fire District, offered an upbeat report to the Board of Supervisors Tuesday.

Noting the end of the wildfire season on Nov. 16, the fire chief hailed the beginning of wet weather after the May 6 season start that ran 187 days, six days short of the previous year.

Through Nov. 11, the District dispatched crews to 1,718 grass, vegetation, and other exterior fires, a 12 percent increase over 2021. The vast majority of this year’s fires were held to fewer than 10 acres. The previous year’s total dispatches for the heightened fire danger period were 1,528. Fourteen fires exceeded 10 acres. Of these, only three burned more than 100 acres before being brought under control.

