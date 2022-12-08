Lewis Broschard, chief of the Contra Costa County Fire District, offered an upbeat report to the Board of Supervisors Tuesday.
Noting the end of the wildfire season on Nov. 16, the fire chief hailed the beginning of wet weather after the May 6 season start that ran 187 days, six days short of the previous year.
Through Nov. 11, the District dispatched crews to 1,718 grass, vegetation, and other exterior fires, a 12 percent increase over 2021. The vast majority of this year’s fires were held to fewer than 10 acres. The previous year’s total dispatches for the heightened fire danger period were 1,528. Fourteen fires exceeded 10 acres. Of these, only three burned more than 100 acres before being brought under control.
One number surprised Supervisor Candace Anderson: The department reported that all of the season’s fires were caused by some sort of human activity, with 599 begun in or near homeless encampments or were otherwise started by transients. No residents were displaced by wildfire incidents in 2022. Illegal fireworks were known to have caused 48 other fires.
“That’s a high percentage,” Anderson noted of the impact of homeless camp fires.
Despite this increase, the county fared reasonably well with fire service preparation and planning, resident participation, early reporting, rapid and overwhelming responses, and favorable weather patterns in recent weeks all making a difference, Con Fire officials said in a press release.
“Although another dangerous season of fire weather locally, I am pleased by the collective efforts of our firefighters, fire service partners, and residents, who together were able to limit wildfire danger in spite of a more than 10 percent increase in overall fire responses,” Broschard said.
Aaron McAlister, the district’s deputy chief, also told the board that the demolition of the Brentwood Fire Station 54 has been completed. He added that surveying of its replacement, Fire Station 51, has been completed. This facility will be located at Empire and Grant in Brentwood. In addition to a fire station, a branch office for the Fire Prevention Division will be located on this site. McAlister added that meetings with the architect are ongoing as they refine the layout and needs of the facility. He told the board that he expects construction to start in spring or summer 2023.
The fire chief also surprised Supervisor Karen Mitchoff with a “district proclamation” honoring the retiring chairman of the Board of Supervisors who is ending her 12-year county career with next week’s meeting. The unexpected gesture brought Mitchoff to tears as Broschard and McAlister stood and applauded her as they presented her with the document.
“For all of you who put their lives on the line every day for us, I thank you,” she said as she noted the long road she has traveled with the changes in the district over the years.
