Concord sets Seeno III ‘free’’ on contract

CONCORD The Concord City Council “set free” Albert Seeno III on Saturday, Jan. 28.

By a 3-2 vote after hours of public comment across two meetings, Seeno’s Concord First Partners lost its contract to serve as the master developer of 2,275 acres at the former Naval Weapons Station, also known as the Concord Reuse Project.

A partnership led by Seeno’s Discovery Builders along with Lewis Planned Communities and the California Capital and Investment Group won the contract with an earlier City Council. A shift in the November election put opposition to the group in the majority.

