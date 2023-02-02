Concord sets Seeno III ‘free’’ on contract

CONCORD The Concord City Council “set free” Albert Seeno III on Saturday, Jan. 28.
By a 3-2 vote after hours of public comment across two meetings, Seeno’s Concord First Partners lost its contract to serve as the master developer of 2,275 acres at the former Naval Weapons Station, also known as the Concord Reuse Project.
A partnership led by Seeno’s Discovery Builders along with Lewis Planned Communities and the California Capital and Investment Group won the contract with an earlier City Council. A shift in the November election put opposition to the group in the majority.
An East Bay Times report about a lawsuit filed against Seeno III by his father Albert Seeno, Jr. seeking to remove his son from his post as CEO of Discovery Builders raised questions of the company’s stability. In the lawsuits, Albert Seeno Jr., 78, accused his son, Seeno III, of erratic behavior, improper spending, and trying to shut his father and uncle out of their own companies, among other allegations.
The various branches of the Seeno family have ongoing construction projects throughout Brentwood, Oakley, Pittsburg and Antioch. The family has drawn some notoriety for suing public agencies and environmental groups. Seeno III pleaded guilty in 2016 to bank fraud on behalf of his home-marketing company, Discovery Sales, and a Seeno company was fined $1 million by the Nevada Gaming Commission over operations at their Nevada casino facility..
Despite broad support from local construction unions, Concord Council members Laura Nakamura and Carlyn Obringer joined Mayor Laura Hoffmeister in saying they didn’t trust Seeno to develop the sprawling expansion of Concord.
“We have a wonderful term sheet here. … But if you don’t want us, you’ve got to set us free,” Seeno III said at Saturday’s meeting.
Juan Pablo Galvan of Save Mount Diablo said Tuesday, “The Term Sheet put forward by Seeno and their partners was inadequate, and that their long record of litigation and controversy made them untrustworthy and unsuitable partners for the Concord Reuse Project. Save Mount Diablo was supportive of this project for more than a decade, but the decision in August 2021 to make Seeno and partners the master developer threatened to turn what could be a boon for this region into an utter disaster.”
The Concord Reuse Project entailed:
- Entire project area of 2,275 acres.
- 15,595 units of housing.
- 25% of the housing units will be affordable.
- 2.2 million square feet towards an Innovation District, supporting more than 5,000 new jobs.
- 2.3 million square feet towards a Campus District, supporting more than 6,000 new jobs.
- More than 940,000 square feet towards a Transit-Oriented Core District next to the North Concord BART station, supporting over 4,000 new jobs.
- 856.6 acres of the project area towards parks, recreation, and trails.
- 105 acres towards a new city-wide park.
- 69 acres and $100 million contribution towards a new tournament sports park.
- $65 million contribution towards a Campus District community center/library.
- 2 new fire stations.
- 40 acres dedicated towards new school facilities.
- Restoration of Mount Diablo Creek.
- 2,687 acres transferred to the East Bay Regional Park District to form the Thurgood Marshall Regional Park.
