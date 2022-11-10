Contra Costa Community College District promotes affordable internet benefit eligible students

Community college students in California can get a $30 monthly discount for internet access thanks to a federally-funded program.
The Contra Costa Community College District is the first community college district to partner with the California Emerging Technology Fund and encourage their students to take advantage of the Affordable Connectivity Program. This program can help reduce the expense of internet service or even make it free for qualifying families.
“Access to high-quality internet is a basic need for today’s college students,” said district Interim Chancellor Mojdeh Mehdizadeh. “Many of our students struggle to make ends meet, and our colleges are doing an amazing job of providing an array of basic needs programs that are helping them stay on their educational journey. This program of affordable or free high-quality internet access at home to support our students’ educational success is critical given the increasing demand of online or hybrid courses our students want.”
