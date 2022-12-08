Buying cannabis vaping cartridges became a little easier in Contra Costa County on Tuesday after the Board of Supervisors relaxed its ban on them in unincorporated areas of the county.
The supervisors adopted an ordinance to regulate commercial cannabis activities on August 7, 2018. On Nov. 19, 2019, the Board adopted an ordinance to prohibit the sale of tobacco vaping products, flavored tobacco products, and menthol cigarettes. The ordinance also prohibited the sale or delivery of cannabis vaping products.
Vaping is the act of inhaling and exhaling an aerosol or vapor made from a liquid or dry material that is heated in an electronically powered device, called an electronic cigarette, e-cigarette, or vaping pen. The liquid can contain flavoring, nicotine, or marijuana concentrates. Since cannabis legalization in California, a number of cities in Contra Costa County have allowed recreational cannabis sales. These cities all allow the sale of cannabis vaping products. Currently, residents of the unincorporated area can purchase cannabis vaping products by going to a permitted cannabis retailer located in one of the cities that allow cannabis retail sales. However, they cannot purchase cannabis vaping products from a permitted cannabis retailer located in the unincorporated area.
The county has approved four sites for cannabis retail sales. Only two land-use permits for cannabis dispensaries have been approved. Only one is open and operating, the STIIIZY Pacheco Cannabis Dispensary at 5753 Pacheco Blvd.
A long line of speakers spoke in favor of ending the cannabis vaping ban, including retired Emergency Room doctor Larry Bedard, other local cannabis activists, several representatives of senior groups and veterans as well as the Pacheco dispensary employees and management. Most noted the safety ensured by the current high level of state regulation of manufactured cannabis products versus the risks of illegal street level sales. Several noted that vaping cartridges allow more measured use for seniors and patients with disabilities without the carcinogenic and respiratory risks of cannabis smoke.
Supervisor Diane Burgis of Brentwood proposed ending the vaping ban, stating in the staff report, “It has become apparent that many seniors and other adults rely on cannabis vaping products for both recreational and medical reasons. Under the existing ordinance, homebound seniors and adults in the unincorporated areas cannot receive vaping cannabis products from any source. The purpose of the ordinance is to ensure that seniors and other adults who use cannabis vaping products do not use unregulated and potentially tainted products, and to address geographical equity in access to legal products.”
The recommended action would also direct Contra Costa Health Services to consult with stakeholders to develop a proposed program designed to raise awareness about and curtail the illegal market in cannabis and tobacco vaping and return to the Board of Supervisors with a recommended program. The revised ordinance passed 3-2, with Federal Glover and Candace Anderson opposed.
In other actions Tuesday, supervisors:
– Received a 363-page report of the draft housing plan as part of the County General Plan that carried a sizable increase in the state’s guidance for affordable housing needs in the unincorporated areas of the county. The housing document is still under development and revision. The housing unit count goal went from about 1,700 to 7,300.
– Approved by a 4-0 vote (John Gioia was absent) the Los Medanos Health Advisory Committee’s proposal to spend $90,000 for an interim grant program. for immediate allocation this month. Shanelle Scales-Preston, the new mayor of Pittsburg, appeared to urge the approval. Among the items funded is a youth performance of the Nutcracker Ballet, which prompted some friction among the supervisors who repeated concerns about the district’s past financing habits.
“I don’t want to play Grinch here,” Anderson pleaded in questioning the health values of holiday entertainment. But in the end, the spirit of Santa prevailed. To view grant program plan chart, go to https://bit.ly/3P8VgGq
Log In
