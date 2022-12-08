Contra Costa County Logo

Buying cannabis vaping cartridges became a little easier in Contra Costa County on Tuesday after the Board of Supervisors relaxed its ban on them in unincorporated areas of the county.

The supervisors adopted an ordinance to regulate commercial cannabis activities on August 7, 2018. On Nov. 19, 2019, the Board adopted an ordinance to prohibit the sale of tobacco vaping products, flavored tobacco products, and menthol cigarettes. The ordinance also prohibited the sale or delivery of cannabis vaping products.

County eases cannabis vaping restrictions

Vaping is the act of inhaling and exhaling an aerosol or vapor made from a liquid or dry material that is heated in an electronically powered device, called an electronic cigarette, e-cigarette, or vaping pen. The liquid can contain flavoring, nicotine, or marijuana concentrates. Since cannabis legalization in California, a number of cities in Contra Costa County have allowed recreational cannabis sales. These cities all allow the sale of cannabis vaping products. Currently, residents of the unincorporated area can purchase cannabis vaping products by going to a permitted cannabis retailer located in one of the cities that allow cannabis retail sales. However, they cannot purchase cannabis vaping products from a permitted cannabis retailer located in the unincorporated area.

