Contra Costa County’s annual survey to document homeless people showed a 4 percent increase overall in 2023 compared to 2020, according to a report released last week by Contra Costa Health’s Health, Housing and Homeless Services.
This year’s count shows that “homelessness rates in the county are relatively stable and similar to pre-pandemic numbers,” said the count’s director, Christy Saxton.
The group, including more than 200 volunteers, canvassed across the county to count the number of people living in emergency shelters or outdoors on Jan. 25, 2023 and released preliminary findings last week.
The count provides a one-day snapshot of homelessness in Contra Costa and its effects - including funding – and features data and demographics that informs how Contra Costa Health (CCH) can most effectively provide services to homelessness people.
The preliminary findings show that 2,372 people were without housing during that 24-hour period, including 1,653 people who were unsheltered– living outdoors or in other places not meant for habitation (such as a car), Saxton said in an email. “We also counted everyone within a “shelter” bed that evening. The combined total was 2,372.”
That is a 4% increase from the 2020 count, which counted 2,277 homelessness people.
The population of the county is 1.16 million as of 2021, according to the U.S. Census.
“We count both unsheltered homeless and sheltered homeless,’ Saxton said. “Those who fall within the sheltered category are those living at our emergency shelters and interim housing programs. They are considered homeless under the HUD definition as the shelter is not meant for long-term permanency.”
