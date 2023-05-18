Contra Costa Health Housing and Homeless logo

Contra Costa County’s annual survey to document homeless people showed a 4 percent increase overall in 2023 compared to 2020, according to a report released last week by Contra Costa Health’s Health, Housing and Homeless Services.

This year’s count shows that “homelessness rates in the county are relatively stable and similar to pre-pandemic numbers,” said the count’s director, Christy Saxton.

The group, including more than 200 volunteers, canvassed across the county to count the number of people living in emergency shelters or outdoors on Jan. 25, 2023 and released preliminary findings last week.

