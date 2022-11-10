County: How do we spend COVID money? - fire station floor plan

Image courtesy of Contra Costa County Fire Protection District

The floor plan shown is the proposed layout of the new Brentwood Fire Station 90.

Contra Costa County is enjoying an injection of state and federal pandemic recovery funds but is still struggling on how to spend it.

The Board of Supervisors spent hours on Tuesday listening to staff reports on the potential wish lists of expenditures. The only item they could agree on was the need for more staff studies and reports. Karen Mitchoff, the chairwoman of the board, noted at one time, “We can dream, can’t we?”

The Coronavirus Relief Fund is earmarking $227,827,652 to the county. The federal American Rescue Plan Act Fund (ARPA) has allocated $224,058,903 to Contra Costa. And the Emergency Rental Assistance Program has earmarked $220,174,579 for emergency rental assistance housing needs.

