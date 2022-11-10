Contra Costa County is enjoying an injection of state and federal pandemic recovery funds but is still struggling on how to spend it.
The Board of Supervisors spent hours on Tuesday listening to staff reports on the potential wish lists of expenditures. The only item they could agree on was the need for more staff studies and reports. Karen Mitchoff, the chairwoman of the board, noted at one time, “We can dream, can’t we?”
The Coronavirus Relief Fund is earmarking $227,827,652 to the county. The federal American Rescue Plan Act Fund (ARPA) has allocated $224,058,903 to Contra Costa. And the Emergency Rental Assistance Program has earmarked $220,174,579 for emergency rental assistance housing needs.
Through Sept. 30, 2022, county departments have identified $343,051,683 in known ARPA allocations with 22 unique grant programs coming into the county, and $70,591,251 in one-time needs.
To date, Brentwood has been allocated $6,923,339 from the recovery funds. Oakley has been allocated $10,177,190.
Among the bigger proposed one-time expenditures is $15.2 million for flood control, $13.5 million for infrastructure modernization, $12 million for a new Bay Point library, $10 million for election equipment, $6.5 million for electric vehicle charging stations and energy efficiency, and $4.1 million for unfunded airport projects.
As the county administrator, Monica Nino, reported, the county is still waiting on word from Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) officials who are determining how much the federal government will reimburse the county on COVID-19 relief claims. That answer is expected by the end of December. That amount has reached $74 million.
After the staff reports, the board voted to ask the staff to report back in 60 days once it is clear how much the total pot will remain.
In other actions this week, the board celebrated the upcoming Veterans Day with an ROTC flag troop from Heritage High School and a performance from the Ladies First Choir from Concord High School.
Lewis Brouchard, chief of the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, also reported to the board on the progress of Measure X tax funding. The department received $4.5 million for wildfire reduction, which led to two 14-person crews being recruited, hired, trained and made operational in May 2022.
Some $18.8 million went toward facilities and apparatus. Under that allocation, Fire Station 94 was demolished in downtown Brentwood and design was begun on the replacement Fire Station 90 in Brentwood. Measure X funding also went to relocation of a fire crew to Antioch along with apparatus and equipment for $3 million in total funds expended.
Brouchard noted that the new Brentwood station is not expected to be finished until late 2023. The supervisors also heard funding updates to mental health expansions and laboratory improvements at the Contra Costa Regional Medical Center.
Measure X also allocates $600,000 for a boost in combating illegal dumping. The allocation was matched by a state grant of $695,000. Supervisor John Gioia asked county staff to come up with a new method to quantify how effective the dumping cleanup has been in the past. “We need performance results,” he insisted.
Supervisor Diane Burgis also hailed the upcoming Holiday Food Fight Drive sponsored by the Food Bank of Solano and Contra Costa. Once again, in 2022 the two counties will compete to raise funds for the Food Bank. This friendly competition, spearheaded by individual county departments, has raised nearly $2.6 million since 2003.
The county that raises the most money per employee will win the Big Apple trophy. During Tuesday’s meeting, Burgis proudly displayed the trophy that Contra Costa won last year.
