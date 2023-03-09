The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday authorized officials to pursue up to $486,915 in state funds to design better bike paths in the Bay Point waterfront community.
Supervisors unanimously instructed transportation planners to apply for a grant from the state Department of Transportation.
The county’s proposal is up against similar projects from across the state vying for a portion of $25 million available this fiscal year through the Caltrans Sustainable Transportation Planning Grant Program, said Robert Sarmiento, planner with the county’s Transportation Department.
