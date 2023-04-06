The Contra Costa County Public Works Department will be performing road work on Deer Valley Road, about 250 feet south of Briones Valley Road, on Monday, April 10, through Thursday, April 13, barring unforeseen circumstances.
The work will take place from 7 a.m. through 4 p.m., weather permitting. Appropriate traffic control measures will be implemented to safely direct vehicles and bicyclists through the work area. Drivers will experience some delays.
For more information: www.cccpublicworks.org
