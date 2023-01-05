Deep snow not enough to end drought
Photo courtesy of Metro Creative

The Department of Water Resources’ first snow survey of the season at Phillips Station on Tuesday, Jan. 3, recorded 55.5 inches of snow depth and a snow water equivalent of 17.5 inches. That is 177 percent of average for this location.

The snow water equivalent measures the amount of water contained in the snowpack and is a key component of DWR’s water supply forecast. Statewide the snowpack is 174 percent of average for this date, according to a state press release.

On average, the Sierra snowpack supplies about 30 percent of California’s water needs and is an important factor in determining how DWR manages the state’s water resources. Its natural ability to store water is why the Sierra snowpack is often referred to as California’s “frozen reservoir.”

