BAY POINT – A solo vehicle crash involving an SUV, a loose tire, a center divide, a light pole, and a tree killed a driver late Tuesday night on Highway 4.
According to the California Highway Patrol, a call was placed at 11:21 p.m. Tuesday about a vehicle crash on Highway 4 westbound near Bailey Road. The vehicle, a blue GMC Envoy, was traveling west on Highway 4 at a high rate of speed when it ran into a tire on the roadway that caused it to lose control. The GMC hit the center divide and went on to crash into a light pole and a tree on the right shoulder.
The driver, described by police as an adult male, was not wearing his seat belt and was pronounced dead when emergency personnel arrived.Police did not release his name, hometown or age.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.