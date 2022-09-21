East Bay Parks District spends $11.4 million to buy Finley Road Ranch property

Called the “keystone” to protecting open space on Mount Diablo, the East Bay Parks District recently approved spending $11.4 million to purchase the 768-acre Finley Road Ranch property.
The park district’s board of directors authorized the option agreement on Sept. 6. Longtime Board member Beverly Lane announced the pact Sept. 10 at Save Mount Diablo’s 50th anniversary Moonlight on the Mountain gala.
“I’m retiring this fall after 28 years as an elected member of the East Bay Regional Park District board of directors," Lane reflected. "I do feel that it’s been an honor to be on this board. The Park District has really helped ensure that the natural beauty that we have all around us is protected. In a lot of ways this is my opportunity to say goodbye to the Park District with another great success.”
The park district paid $200,000 for the option to purchase the property. The district has until Nov. 22 to exercise the purchase option, but may extend the option through March 24, 2023, for an additional $200,000 payment.
The property is one of the largest remaining pristine, but unprotected, open space landscapes adjacent to Mount Diablo State Park. It is located on the southern flank of the park at the mouth of Riggs Canyon, which extends deep into the park and the adjacent Morgan Territory Regional Preserve. The proposed acquisition would secure a site for the eventual development of a staging area at the entrance to the canyon, greatly improving recreational access into this relatively remote area that is laced with an extensive trail network.
Bay Area–based land trust Save Mount Diablo is supporting the park district in this
acquisition effort through its advocacy work with state and local elected officials and funding agencies. Save Mount Diablo has also contributed $50,000 to help with the cost of the initial option payment.
“We are so pleased to support our good partners at the park district by donating $50,000 as 25
percent of the at-risk option payment to help secure the purchase option for Finley Road Ranch, which will provide time to raise the funds needed to acquire and protect the property,” said Ted Clement, Save Mount Diablo’s executive director. “We have partnered with the East Bay Regional Park District and California State Parks for decades to create the Mount Diablo to Morgan Territory wildlife and recreation corridor. This property will open up Riggs Canyon and make many miles of trails and thousands of acres easily accessible so that the public can better connect with nature. We also stand ready to help the Park District raise the remaining funds required to acquire this special landscape.”
Seth Adams, the land conservation director at Save Mount Diablo, called the Finley Road Ranch land a “keystone and a top priority for 20 years because it’s the missing piece, a limited opportunity to acquire land buffering the two parks with an ideal location for a new, low elevation staging area. It’s the key to opening the canyon.”
Adams added, “It’s the most important land acquisition in the Mount Diablo area since 2013 when Save Mount Diablo signed its 1,080-acre Curry Canyon Ranch at the heart of Mount Diablo State Park and the East Bay Regional Park District optioned the 1,185-acre Roddy Ranch to create the new Deer Valley Regional Preserve.We have seven months to raise $11.4 million. The Park District has bond funds for part and is seeking grants for the remainder.”
