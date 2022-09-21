East Bay Parks District spends $11.4 million to buy Finley Road Ranch property

On Sept. 6, the East Bay Regional Parks District approved an $11.4 million expenditure to purchase the Finley Ranch Road property adjacent to Mount Diablo State Park. The 768-acre property may be used to improve recreational access to the area.

Called the “keystone” to protecting open space on Mount Diablo, the East Bay Parks District recently approved spending $11.4 million to purchase the 768-acre Finley Road Ranch property.

The park district’s board of directors authorized the option agreement on Sept. 6. Longtime Board member Beverly Lane announced the pact Sept. 10  at Save Mount Diablo’s 50th anniversary Moonlight on the Mountain gala.

“I’m retiring this fall after 28 years as an elected member of the East Bay Regional Park District board of directors," Lane reflected. "I do feel that it’s been an honor to be on this board. The Park District has really helped ensure that the natural beauty that we have all around us is protected. In a lot of ways this is my opportunity to say goodbye to the Park District with another great success.”

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription