Food (and a) fight! about political issues

The League of Women Voters of Diablo Valley is hosting appetizers and a verbal ‘fight’ about politics on Wednesday, April 12, in Walnut Creek.
Learn how to productively talk through differences as Carlos Hernandez and Ellie Sears of the San Francisco Alliance of Braver Angels discuss a controversial political issue in a powerful new way.
The League and the Braver Angels will host this kickoff meeting from 6-8 p.m.in the Walnut Creek Public Library, which is part of a series. Gain skills in having your own conversations whether around the dinner table or around the office. They’ll take issue topics from the audience so we’ll have a lively demonstration of how the Braver Angels’ way works.
