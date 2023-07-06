Forum on immigration enforcement July 18

The Contra Costa County TRUTH Act Community Forum to discuss civil immigration enforcement activities is scheduled for 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 18, during the regular Board of Supervisors meeting.
The discussion will focus on local immigration enforcement activities in 2022 as well as law enforcement interactions with the U.S. Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency. The annual event has been held since 2017 as part of California’s State Assembly Bill 2792, the Transparent Review of Unjust Transfers and Holds (TRUTH) Act, which aims to increase transparency and accountability among federal and local law enforcement agencies. The Board meeting will also include discussion of the Sheriff’s Oversight Report for the quarter ending June 30, 2023.
“Transparency in law enforcement is vital to maintaining public trust and strengthens relationships in our local communities,” said Board of Supervisors Chair John Gioia. “The forum provides an opportunity for residents to ask the Sheriff’s Office about their immigration enforcement activities, which is crucial for maintaining accountability to the public. We must strongly support our immigrant communities, so they feel safe and empowered if we are to truly achieve equity in all policies.”
