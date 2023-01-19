Gimme a wet break, Mother Nature!

Photo by Chris Campos

Flood waters spread across fruit trees on Sellers Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Mother Nature decided to give California and the East Bay a weather break. After a brief return of showers Wednesday, the National Weather Service has forecast sunny skies along with a frost warning for the weekend. But the thrashing of the atmospheric river assaults on the state took a pricey toll.

Rick Kovar, county Emergency Services Manager, told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that infrastructure storm damage to date in Contra Costa has totaled $28 million.

Brian Balbas, director of county Public Works, said “We’re in a very crazy weather cycle.” Kovar and Balbas appeared before the supervisors to ask them to declare a local emergency, which would lead to easier federal and state funding relief. Later Tuesday afternoon, the supervisors unanimously passed a declaration of a local emergency.

