PG&E has good news and bad news for its customers this winter.
The good news is that residential customers will be receiving their annual Climate Credit change in their bill earlier this year. The bad news is that they will need it later to pay for the higher cost of natural gas and for colder temperatures so far this winter, according to a Pacific Gas & Electric press release.
Residential customers will automatically receive the California Climate Credit earlier than usual this year - as soon as possible -- instead of usually in April under the California Public Utilities Commission’s (CPUC) approval. The Climate Credit is part of California’s efforts to fight climate change, PG&E said in a press release.
The bad news is that those customers will need that credit to help offset higher-than-normal natural gas and electricity bills, which have been increasing due to higher demand and tighter natural gas supplies, especially on the West Coast.
For natural gas residential customers, the credit will be $52.78, and for electric residential customers, the credit will be $38.39. Customers who receive both services will receive a total credit of $91.17.
Higher demand and tighter supplies in California, Oregon and Washington have driven up gas prices this winter, as customers use more natural gas for heating during colder temperatures. Power plants are also using more natural gas to meet electricity demand as customers, including those in East County, faced chilly nights and sunny days this week into next.
PG&E does not control the market prices it pays for gas and electricity nor does PG&E mark up the cost of the energy it purchases for its customers, the press release said. As of Jan. 25, PG&E projects that residential combined-use gas and electricity bills will be about 32% higher from November to March, compared to the same months last winter.
To help combat climate change, California requires power plants, natural gas providers and other large industries that emit greenhouse gases to buy carbon pollution permits from auctions managed by the California Air Resources Board. The California Climate Credit is customers’ share of the payments from the state’s program. Customers do not need to do anything to receive the credit; it will automatically appear as an adjustment on a customer’s bill under the Adjustments Section on the Detailed Charges page.
To help lower your monthly bill, PG&E offers ways to reduce energy consumption:
Turning down from 70 to 65 degrees, for example, saves about 10%.
Lower your water heater temperature. By setting your water heater temperature to 120 degrees Fahrenheit you can reduce the amount of energy it takes to produce and maintain hot water.
Keep areas around vents open. Furniture and carpet can block heating vents, which makes heating systems work harder and prevents rooms from heating quickly
Make sure you’re on the right rate plan. Get a personalized Rate Plan Comparison to find the best rate plan for how your household uses energy.
Budget Billing keeps bills predictable by leveling out monthly payments to offset high seasonal bills.
Bill Forecast Alerts are notifications sent by email, text or phone notifying the customer if their monthly bill is expected to exceed a specific amount set by the customer.
Flexible payment arrangements. Extend your bill due date or make a payment arrangement. Access your online account for details. Residential customers receive the Climate Credit twice a year, typically in April and October. To learn more about the Climate Credit, visit the CPUC’s California Climate Credit page.
