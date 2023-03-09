Untitled design - 1

PG&E has good news and bad news for its customers this winter.

The good news is that residential customers will be receiving their annual Climate Credit change in their bill earlier this year. The bad news is that they will need it later to pay for the higher cost of natural gas and for colder temperatures so far this winter, according to a Pacific Gas & Electric press release.

Residential customers will automatically receive the California Climate Credit earlier than usual this year - as soon as possible -- instead of usually in April under the California Public Utilities Commission’s (CPUC) approval. The Climate Credit is part of California’s efforts to fight climate change, PG&E said in a press release.

