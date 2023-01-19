John Muir Health logo

John Muir Health has agreed along with Tenet Healthcare to acquire sole ownership of San Ramon Regional Medical Center. John Muir Health has owned a 49% interest in the medical center since 2013 and, under the new agreement, will acquire the remaining 51% interest from Tenet for $142.5 million.

The transaction is subject to various closing conditions, including review by the Federal Trade Commission. Until then, the medical center will continue to operate jointly with John Muir Health and Tenet.

“We believe that this acquisition is good for our community, caregivers, patients, and John Muir Health and San Ramon Regional Medical Center,” said Mike Thomas, president and CEO of John Muir Health, which also operates a facility in Brentwood, in a press release.

