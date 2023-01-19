John Muir Health has agreed along with Tenet Healthcare to acquire sole ownership of San Ramon Regional Medical Center. John Muir Health has owned a 49% interest in the medical center since 2013 and, under the new agreement, will acquire the remaining 51% interest from Tenet for $142.5 million.
The transaction is subject to various closing conditions, including review by the Federal Trade Commission. Until then, the medical center will continue to operate jointly with John Muir Health and Tenet.
“We believe that this acquisition is good for our community, caregivers, patients, and John Muir Health and San Ramon Regional Medical Center,” said Mike Thomas, president and CEO of John Muir Health, which also operates a facility in Brentwood, in a press release.
By acquiring the medical center, the press release says John Muir Health will be able to further enhance care by:
- Integrating San Ramon medical center onto John Muir’s version of Epic, the electronic health record used in the health system’s inpatient and outpatient facilities and by nearly 1,000 physicians and healthcare providers.
- Extending John Muir’s population health programs to San Ramon medical center and the surrounding area.
- Making investments in facilities and enhanced services at the San Ramon medical center to reduce the number of patients leaving the area for their care.
- Extending John Muir’s non-profit community benefit programs to the San Ramon medical center area.
- Eliminating duplicative administrative expenses.
The transaction is expected to close in 2023.
