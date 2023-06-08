Los Medanos College kicks off Pride month with flag-raising ceremony

Photo by Jeff Weisinger

Los Medanos College President Pamela Ralston gives her speech during the college’s Pride flag raising ceremony on campus in Pittsburg Monday morning.

REGIONAL – For the first time in three years, Los Medanos College has celebrated the beginning of Pride month, unfolding the updated rainbow flag with the added brown and black colors and letting it fly.

Even with the college starting its summer hours this week and students having graduated and off for the summer since mid-May, students and faculty made their way to the flagpole in the parking lot at the Pittsburg campus for LMC’s flag raising ceremony to kick off June’s Pride month.

“It’s important for us to be coming back onto campus and to be celebrating who we are,” said. Pamela Ralston, Ph.D., the president of Los Medanos College. “This is an important time for us, for the month of June to recognize our LGBTQ+ students, staff, and faculty.”

