Los Medanos College kicks off Pride month with flag-raising ceremony

REGIONAL – For the first time in three years, Los Medanos College has celebrated the beginning of Pride month, unfolding the updated rainbow flag with the added brown and black colors and letting it fly.
Even with the college starting its summer hours this week and students having graduated and off for the summer since mid-May, students and faculty made their way to the flagpole in the parking lot at the Pittsburg campus for LMC’s flag raising ceremony to kick off June’s Pride month.
“It’s important for us to be coming back onto campus and to be celebrating who we are,” said. Pamela Ralston, Ph.D., the president of Los Medanos College. “This is an important time for us, for the month of June to recognize our LGBTQ+ students, staff, and faculty.”
“It’s really awesome, really lovely to have (the event),” LD Green, an English and Social Justice Studies professor at LMC said. “There’s just a lot of hope and optimism in this moment, even though we’re in these really scary times nationally.
The updated rainbow flag that was raised by police aides Alex and Nathan Garcia. It flies alongside the flag of the United States on campus. It recognizes the LGBTQ+ community, along with the black and brown indigenous people of color.
“Symbols have a lot of power,” Green said. “So, yes, it’s just a flag. A flag is also really powerful. We’re in a symbolic war, we’re in a war of language, we’re in a culture war. What is culture by symbols and language?”
While the flag-raising event was a start to recognizing LMC’s LGBTQ community, some felt that the school wasn’t doing enough. Although the timing of things can’t be controlled with Pride month being in June and school getting out in late-May, students and faculty agree that while this is a good step forward in the college’s aim towards inclusivity, that more can be done.
“(The event) was really nice,” said Jeffrey Bui, a Class of 2023 graduate from Los Medanos and the previous student-body president. “It’s just a bit difficult because most of the people here are faculty. We have a couple of students, but I’d personally love to see more students, but it’s just hard because it’s the summer. Maybe there could be another day within the semester for students to come and organize with them like this.”
Rosa Armendariz, the Interim Dean of Equity and Inclusion at LMC, confirms that more events like Monday’s flag-raising ceremony are in the works at the college.
“We’ve worked on different components, but we’re still building quite a bit on the campus,” Armendariz said. “For this initiative with the Pride work, we’re also thinking about designating certain months nationally that are important so we’ll do the activity like today, but throughout the year. We’ll continue to have sessions, whether it’s documentaries, events, celebrations, experiences with students, and we’ll support that throughout the year.”
The ceremony comes at a time when the LGBTQ community around the country has been constantly under attack, especially from several state governments.
“LGBTQ students make up at least 15 percent of our (school’s) population,” Green said to those attending. “We have to talk back to the talking points and say that our existence isn’t up for debate.”
The American Civil Liberties Union is tracking 491 anti-LGBTQ bills in the U.S., a majority of which are based in the U.S. and throughout the South and also a majority of which are education and health-care related. The ACLU also reports that there have been more than 100 bills attacking transgender people introduced in state legislatures since 2020.
In California, Assembly Bill 1314 was defeated in committee in April. It would have required California school districts to notify parents if they discover that the student’s gender is different than that assigned at birth.
“We want people to be proud of who they are,” said Robyn Kuslits, a transgender Navy veteran and the president of the Rainbow Community Center of Contra Costa County in Concord. “It’s really disappointing to see a lot of these attacks on young people and our youth.”
Pride Month is celebrated in June in honor of the 1969 Stonewall riots in New York City, the spark of the modern-day LGBTQ+ rights movement. It recognizes and celebrates the LGBTQ+ community while also acknowledging the continued struggles for equality and acceptance.
