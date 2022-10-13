Mount Diablo State Park adds bike turnouts in effort to make roads safer

Photo courtesy of California Department of Parks and Recreation

Mount Diablo State Park has added several new bike turnouts as part of their ongoing road safety efforts.

There are 30 new bike turnouts at Mount Diablo State Park.

The completion of the new turnouts will allow bicyclists, who move at slower speeds as they pedal uphill, to pull out of the main traffic lane into their own lane so that vehicles can pass safely.

On Saturday, Oct. 15, an event to hail the recent road safety enhancements will be at 11 a.m. at Curry Point on Mount Diablo along South Gate Road. State Parks staff, local officials and several cycling groups will be available to answer questions.

