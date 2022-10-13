Mount Diablo State Park adds bike turnouts in effort to make roads safer

There are 30 new bike turnouts at Mount Diablo State Park.
The completion of the new turnouts will allow bicyclists, who move at slower speeds as they pedal uphill, to pull out of the main traffic lane into their own lane so that vehicles can pass safely.
On Saturday, Oct. 15, an event to hail the recent road safety enhancements will be at 11 a.m. at Curry Point on Mount Diablo along South Gate Road. State Parks staff, local officials and several cycling groups will be available to answer questions.
This priority project was funded by Senate Bill 129, spearheaded by Sen. Steve Glazer (D-Orinda).
“The new bike turnout lanes on Mount Diablo will make it safer for cyclists and motorists to get up and down the mountain, making this precious resource more accessible to the region’s residents and to visitors,” Glazer said. “I was happy to help the Mount Diablo Cyclists and the Parks Department complete this important project.”
To date, there have been 48 bike turnouts added on Mount Diablo. Along the South Gate Road there are 18 turnouts, 17 along North Gate Road and 13 along Summit Road.
The state budget allotted $1.5 million to pay for the Bike Turnout Project in the 2021/2022 fiscal year. That money added to the 17 existing turnouts on the 11-mile road leading up the mountain.
Public safety at this popular destination remains a priority for state parks, accounting to a press release. That’s why over the past few years, safety enhancements such as double yellow line striping on the roads, designating passing areas, repaving portions of the road, improving safety signage and installing designated bike turnouts have been added.
Cyclists and drivers on Mount Diablo are encouraged to share the road. Here are some tips from the state parks department to keep your visit safe and enjoyable:
- Check the weather, bring water and wear layers.
- Don’t forget sunscreen.
- Obey park rules.
- Park in designated areas.
- Tell someone where you are going and when you plan on returning.
- Help keep animals wild by viewing them from a safe distance. Do not touch or feed them.
- Observe posted speed limits.
- Stay in your lane on blind curves and do not cut corners.
- Do not pass on double-yellow lines until you have a clear view of oncoming traffic and it is safe to do so.
- Wearing headphones that cover both ears is illegal. Wear only one headphone if you have to.
- Use the “buddy system” – hike with a friend or family member.
- Drink and carry plenty of water (a minimum of 1 quart every 2 hours).
- Wear sturdy, comfortable, closed-toed shoes to help prevent injury.
- Stay within designated trails. Do not walk off-trail or enter closed areas.
- Check the weather, bring water and know where to find water. Bring snacks for you and your horse.
- Know your level. Trails can be beginner, intermediate or advanced.
- Groom and condition your horse before leaving the barn.
- Bring your own first aid kit and cell phone. Attach it to your body, not your horse or saddle.
- Ride with a buddy.
- Wear a helmet and protective clothing.
- Carry a compass and a trail map.
- Although the rule is that cyclists and hikers yield to horses, be prepared for that not to happen.
- If your horse kicks, tie something red on its tail.
- Make sure to leave enough distance between horses. You should be able to see the hooves of the horse in front of you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.