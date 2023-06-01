PG&E: Keep balloons secure during graduation celebrations
Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock

Through mid June, California’s graduation season is in full swing and Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is warning customers about the public safety risks associated with helium-filled metallic balloons. If your graduation celebration involves balloons, make sure they are secured with a weight. Otherwise, they can float away and come into contact with overhead power lines, causing a public safety risk.

In the first four months of 2023, metallic balloons striking electric lines have caused 91 power outages in PG&E’s service area, disrupting service to more than 35,000 customers. These power outages can interrupt electric service to critical facilities such as hospitals, schools and traffic lights, the utility said in a press release.

