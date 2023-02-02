Private wildlife museum coming to county

Contra Costa County is gaining a new “wildlife museum.” It is being built without a dime of taxpayer money. But to get inside, you’ll have to be invited by the builder – Albert Seeno Jr.
The private facility being completed along Highway 4 and highly visible from either direction will offer 90,000 square feet of space spread across a 6.3-acre lot. According to plans filed with the county, “The proposed private museum would consist of tenant improvements of the personal storage warehouse to include a museum lobby, a kitchen, a large multi-purpose room/dining room and a smaller multi-purpose room/dining room, with artifacts and taxidermy in the main warehouse storage area arranged by theme (e.g., African Savannah, North America).”
Among the other projected display areas are: African Jungle, African Mountain Game, Ice Age, Dinosaurs, Native American, Teepee, Expanded Plains, Yurt, Mine Exhibit, Asia, New Zealand and Europe.
Seeno Jr. has been known for years as a hunter. Once, he was sued by an exotic animal hunting ranch in Nevada. Also according to the Contra Costa Times: “Seeno Jr. and his family are seen in online photos and videos posing with animals they’ve shot and killed. In 1997, a columnist from this newspaper viewed the large game room at Seeno’s Clayton mansion, which housed an assortment of stuffed lions, tigers, bears and horned animals, including signs noting the exotic locations where they were shot. Ironically, the reporter was attending a Tony La Russa Animal Rescue Foundation fundraiser hosted by the Seenos.”
Calls to Albert Seeno Jr.’s office were not returned. There is no estimate in county plans of the construction cost of the facility, but with typical commercial construction costs running at least $200 per foot, the museum cost may top $20 million.
The architectural designs were submitted by LCA Architects in Walnut Creek.
The County Zoning Administrator noted, “The private museum use would not alter the architecture of the warehouse structure and would allow the private museum components of the proposed tenant improvements, including the museum lobby, a kitchen, a large multi-purpose room/dining room and a smaller multi-purpose room/dining room. Although private viewing of the artifacts and taxidermy in the warehouse could occur without the proposed change in use as an ancillary activity of the personal storage warehouse, allowing the private museum use would provide the owner with flexibility in hosting museum activities without extensive use of third party.”
The plans call for construction of 135 parking stalls.
The builder also planned for the installation of art murals on the north, south, and west facades of the warehouse museum …The proposed art murals include a mural of Africa on the south façade, a mural of the Western frontier (Utah) on the north façade, and a mountain scene on the west façade, according to the county plans.
A county traffic report stated that use of the museum will not create more traffic during the afternoon or evening peak hours along Evora Road or Willow Pass Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.