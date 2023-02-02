Private wildlife museum coming to county

Photo by Chris Campos

Construction continues in Bay Point on Albert Seeno Jr.’s “Western Heritage-Wildlife Museum” Tuesday.

Contra Costa County is gaining a new “wildlife museum.” It is being built without a dime of taxpayer money. But to get inside, you’ll have to be invited by the builder – Albert Seeno Jr.

The private facility being completed along Highway 4 and highly visible from either direction will offer 90,000 square feet of space spread across a 6.3-acre lot. According to plans filed with the county, “The proposed private museum would consist of tenant improvements of the personal storage warehouse to include a museum lobby, a kitchen, a large multi-purpose room/dining room and a smaller multi-purpose room/dining room, with artifacts and taxidermy in the main warehouse storage area arranged by theme (e.g., African Savannah, North America).”

Among the other projected display areas are: African Jungle, African Mountain Game, Ice Age, Dinosaurs, Native American, Teepee, Expanded Plains, Yurt, Mine Exhibit, Asia, New Zealand and Europe.

